CLASH OF THE TITANS

Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 @ 7:30PM

John C Combs Arena, Perry County Central, Hazard, KY

 

Breathitt County Bobcats (21-5 Overall; 11-1 Region; 3-1 District)

RPI Rating: 0.63369

Head Coach: John Noble (84-58 at Breathitt County)

Team Leaders:

Austin Sperry (FR) 16.0 ppg; 4.8 rpg

Christian Collins (JR) 13.1 ppg; 7.5 rpg

Luke Bellamy (JR) 12.4 ppg; 2.3 rpg

Bryce Hoskins (JR) 8.7 ppg; 7.5 rpg

Andrew Combs (JR) 7.3 ppg; 3.0 rpg

Jaylen Turner (SR) 7.0 ppg; 6.0 rpg

Team Stats:

71.2 Points Per Game

59.6 Points Allowed Per Game

51.8% FG

38.2% 3-PT

62.5% FT

 

Perry County Central Commodores (20-4 Overall; 7-0 Region; 3-0 District)

RPI Rating: 0.66707

Head Coach: Shannon Hoskins (179-89 at Perry County Central/(2) Regional Championships 2016-17 and 2018-19)

Team Leaders:

Landon Napier (SR) 16.5 ppg; 2.6 rpg

Rydge Beverly (FR) 12.3 ppg; 3.0 rpg

Tyler Day (JR) 9.9 ppg; 2.6 rpg

Lanse McKenzie (SR) 9.7 ppg; 7.3 rpg

Dylan Brock (SR) 5.6 ppg; 3.9 rpg

Dylan Knight (JR) 5.5 ppg; 3.2 rpg

Team Stats:

69.8 Points Per Game

55.3 Points Allowed Per Game

51.2% FG

34.9% 3-PT

56.9% FT

