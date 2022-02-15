CLASH OF THE TITANS
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 @ 7:30PM
John C Combs Arena, Perry County Central, Hazard, KY
Breathitt County Bobcats (21-5 Overall; 11-1 Region; 3-1 District)
RPI Rating: 0.63369
Head Coach: John Noble (84-58 at Breathitt County)
Team Leaders:
Austin Sperry (FR) 16.0 ppg; 4.8 rpg
Christian Collins (JR) 13.1 ppg; 7.5 rpg
Luke Bellamy (JR) 12.4 ppg; 2.3 rpg
Bryce Hoskins (JR) 8.7 ppg; 7.5 rpg
Andrew Combs (JR) 7.3 ppg; 3.0 rpg
Jaylen Turner (SR) 7.0 ppg; 6.0 rpg
Team Stats:
71.2 Points Per Game
59.6 Points Allowed Per Game
51.8% FG
38.2% 3-PT
62.5% FT
Perry County Central Commodores (20-4 Overall; 7-0 Region; 3-0 District)
RPI Rating: 0.66707
Head Coach: Shannon Hoskins (179-89 at Perry County Central/(2) Regional Championships 2016-17 and 2018-19)
Team Leaders:
Landon Napier (SR) 16.5 ppg; 2.6 rpg
Rydge Beverly (FR) 12.3 ppg; 3.0 rpg
Tyler Day (JR) 9.9 ppg; 2.6 rpg
Lanse McKenzie (SR) 9.7 ppg; 7.3 rpg
Dylan Brock (SR) 5.6 ppg; 3.9 rpg
Dylan Knight (JR) 5.5 ppg; 3.2 rpg
Team Stats:
69.8 Points Per Game
55.3 Points Allowed Per Game
51.2% FG
34.9% 3-PT
56.9% FT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.