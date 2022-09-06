The Breathitt County Bobcats improved to (3-0) with a hard fought, 29-27, victory over the Hazard Bulldogs (2-1) in the 2022 Citizens Bank and Trust Honey Bowl.
Breathitt QB Tyler Bryant was 9 of 15 through the air for 148 yards with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Bryant also had 21 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats were powered by a strong ground attack racking up 202 yards and three scores. Jayden Gibson led the way with 6 rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown; Caden Bowling had 61 yards on 13 carries; and Kory Combs rushed for a touchdown and finished with 22 yards on 5 rushes.
Austin Sperry had 4 receptions for 104 yards.
Brady Tincher had a great defensive game racking up 10 tackles, 1 sack, and returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Kory Combs had 8 tackles; Jason Tolson, Michael Hudson, and Bryce Hoskins each had 7 tackles; and Blake Ritchie had an interception.
After the game, Bobcat senior Bryce Hoskins posted an emotional message on social media to the Bobcat fans, “That one was for you Breathitt County! Let the Bobcats be your rock through these hard times. This Honey Bowl means more to us than anything and I’m so thankful to have won my last one ever in such a desperate time for a light in our community.”
Breathitt County will travel to Perry County Central this Friday (9/9) to face the 2-0 Commodores. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.
Perry Central has wins over Whitley County (21-7) and Floyd Central (37-34). PCC QB Kizer Slone has passed for 299 yards and 3 TDs. Elijah Gayheart (28 carries 156 yards 3 TDs) and Seth Jackson (21 carries 100 yards 1 TD) lead the rushing game. Ty Vinson leads the team with 7 receptions 113 yards and 1 TD. On defense, the Commodores are led by Phoenix Eddington with 20 tackles and Jackson Deaton with 20 tackles and 1 interception.
