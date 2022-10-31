The Breathitt County Bobcats closed out their regular season with a 51-20 rout of the Knox Central Panthers.
Breathitt was never threatened and led 51-8 at the half and cruised with a running clock in the second half.
The Bobcats (7-2) have won their last four games, scoring an average of 40.0 points per game while only allowing 10.0 points per game as they head into the opening round of the KHSAA Class 2A State Football Playoffs.
Breathitt will host West Carter (2-8) at the Riverbank on Friday night with kick-off set for 7:30 pm.
The Comets started the season 0-5 before ending the season at 2-3 that includes a 7-38 loss to Russell this past Friday night.
The Bobcats are looking at a potential second round match-up with the winner of Martin County (6-4) and Leslie County (5-5). Martin defeated Leslie 41-19 in their lone regular meeting.
The third round of the playoffs will be re-bracketed according to the RPI rantings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.