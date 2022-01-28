Trailing 44-56 midway through the fourth quarter, the Breathitt County Bobcats made a fierce rally with suffocating defense and timely, efficient offense. The Bobcats would close the game out on an 18-4 run to escape their opening round game in the All “A” State Tournament at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky on Thursday night, with a two-point win over the Lyon County Lyons, 62-60. Breathitt freshman guard Austin Sperry led the Bobcats with 18 points, while the Lyons were led in scoring by their star sophomore guard Travis Perry, who finished with 30 points on the night.
Breathitt County 16-9-17-20 = 62
Lyon County 17-11-21-11 = 60
Breathitt County (15-4)
Lyon County (13-5)
Breathitt County - Christian Collins 16 points 12 rebounds 3 blocks 1 assist 1 steal; Jaylen Turner 2 points 1 rebound 1 block 5 assists 2 steals; Luke Bellamy 15 points 2 rebounds 1 block 2 assists; Bryce Hoskins 5 points 5 rebounds 3 steals; Austin Sperry 18 points 5 rebounds 1 block 2 assists; Andrew Combs 6 points 7 rebounds
Lyon County - Travis Perry 30 points 8 rebounds 4 assists 5 steals; Jack Reddick 10 points 1 rebound 6 assists 3 steals; Brady Shoulders 9 points 9 rebounds 1 assist 4 steals; Jackson Shoulders 10 points 7 rebounds 3 assists 1 block 1 steal; Nick Whalin 1 point 3 rebounds 2 steals
Breathitt County (15-4) advances to the All “A” State Tournament Quarterfinals and will face Covington Holy Cross (16-6) on Friday, tip scheduled for 9:30pm. Holy Cross is led by the state’s leading scorer, junior guard Jacob Meyer (39.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and junior guard Javier Ward (17.9 ppg, 2.8 ppg).
Covington Holy Cross routed Sayre 85-51 in their opening round game. Meyer scored a game high 29 points and Ward scored 27 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.