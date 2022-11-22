The Breathitt County Bobcats (9-3) came up short in their bid to win the regional championship and advance to the state semifinals, losing 32-41 to the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts (10-3).
BHS 12-7-0-13 – 32
LMS 8-14-6-13 - 41
First Quarter Scoring
BHS Kory Combs 9-yard rushing TD (PAT No Good) 6-0
LM Kaiden Zulager KO Return TD (PAT Good) 6-8
BHS Jayden Gibson 4-yard rushing TD (PAT No Good) 12-8
Second Quarter Scoring
LM Kaiden Zulager 8-yard rushing TD (PAT Good) 12-15
LM Kaiden Zulager 15-yard rushing TD (PAT Good) 12-22
BHS Kory Combs 21-yard rushing TD (PAT Good) 19-22
Third Quarter Scoring
LM Kaiden Zulager 4-yard rushing TD (PAT No Good) 19-28
Fourth Quarter Scoring
BHS Kory Combs 8-yard rushing TD (PAT No Good) 25-28
LM Isiah Sebastian 65-yard rushing TD (PAT No Good) 25-34
BHS Kory Combs 1-yard rushing TD (PAT Good) 32-34
LM Kaiden Zulager 28-yard receiving TD (PAT Good) 32-41
BHS Stats
Tyler Bryant 11/19 passing for 173 yards
Kory Combs 14 rushes 140 yards 4 TDs
Jayden Gibson 16 rushes 55 yards TD
Issac Turner 4 receptions 50 yards
Austin Sperry 2 receptions 49 yards
Bryce Hoskins 2 receptions 39 yards
LM Stats
Kaiden Zulager 17 rushes 113 yards 3 TDs (28 receiving yards TD) (KO Return TD)
Isiah Sebastian 10 rushes 112 yards TD
John Crim 11 tackles
Thomas Plymesser 2 sacks
Avander Abrams Fumble Recovery
Bobcats Head Coach Kyle Moore had this to say about his team on social media after the game, “The 2022 Breathitt Football team is one of the most special teams to ever put on the blue and white. I have never been prouder of a group of men, and I mean men, than I am of the men on this team. They have battled through so much through just this year. It breaks my heart for the season to end like it did last night but this post is about this group of young men. The heart that they have is indescribable. I’ve watched them suffer many things in the personal lives, some lost their homes, our coaches have had homes destroyed, their football field and football home destroyed. I’ve seen them work shoveling mud, carrying debris off the field, cleaning the stadium, etc. just in hopes to get to play a game that they love. I’ve seen them come practice covered in mud and work their tails off for each other and then put those muddy clothes back on and go back to help others. They’ve done all this without complaining or feeling sorry for their selves. Last night I watched them keep playing with every ounce that they had until the last play of the game against unbelievable circumstances. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. I guess to classify this team and group of young men and coaches as “Special” is an understatement. The coaches and support staff are second to none. They all do so much for these men without needing or wanting recognition or praise from anyone. They do it because the care and want these young men to be successful. The young men that play truly care for each. They sacrifice and work hard for each other, our School, and the people of Breathitt County. They don’t care who gets the ball, who makes the tackle, or what statistics they have. They do what they do for the Team that is so refreshing in the world today. I want to thank everyone that helped with anything this season, there are way too many to name, it means a lot to me. I want to thank our coaches for all their sacrifices, time, and effort. I want to thank our players for EVERYTHING. I love you all.”
The remaining field of the Class 2A KHSAA state football playoffs has; Lloyd Memorial (10-3) at Beechwood (12-1) and Lexington Christian (9-4) traveling to Mayfield (13-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.