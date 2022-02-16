BOBCATS FALL ON THE ROAD TO THE COMMODORES
Breathitt County 5-9-26-18 = 58
Perry Central 15-10-23-19 = 67
Breathitt County (22-6)
Perry County Central (23-4)
Breathitt County - Bryce Hoskins 7; Christian Collins 12; Austin Sperry 16; Luke Bellamy 10; Isaac Bellamy 5; Jaylen Turner 6; Andrew Combs 2
Perry County Central - Rydge Beverly 14; Landon Napier 18; Dylan Knight 3; Lanse McKenzie 15; Dylan Brock 7; Tyler Day 10
NEXT UP
The Breathitt County Bobcats (22-6) will be back in action tomorrow at the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum to host the Letcher County Central Cougars (13-14), with the tip set for 7:30 PM.
Perry County Central (23-4) will be on the road at their rival the Hazard Bulldogs (17-8) on Thursday at 7:30 PM.
