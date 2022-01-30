The Breathitt County Bobcats seen their magical run in the All “A” Classic State Tournament ended in the title game, falling 44-53, against another mountain power, the Pikeville Panthers.
The Bobcats offense struggled throughout the day failing to score double digits in two separate quarters of the championship contest, a deficit from which the team could not overcome.
It was a wonderful run for Breathitt County, a team that had lost two games in a row heading into the All “A”. Breathitt lost in the last seconds to district rival Wolfe County on a Friday night, and then made the trip to northern Kentucky the following Saturday to battle the defending state champion, Highlands, only to lose by eighteen to the Bluebirds.
Head Coach John Noble and his team remained focused and turned its fortune around at the precise time, eliminating an exceptionally good Lyon County team in round one; Covington Holy Cross in the quarterfinals; and avenged a December loss to Harlan in the semifinals to set up a matchup against fellow mountain representative Pikeville.
The Bobcats will have a few days to regroup and then hit the hardwood on Thursday, February 3rd to challenge the Harlan County Black Bears and its star Trent Noah (30.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg). The Black Bears currently sit at 16-6 on the season. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 pm at the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum in Jackson.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STATS
Pikeville 18-7-9-19 = 53
Breathitt County 7-12-5-20 = 44
Pikeville (19-1)
Breathitt County (17-5)
Breathitt County - Christian Collins 20 points 6 rebounds 1 assist 1 block 1 steal; Jaylen Turner 4 rebounds 2 assists 1 block; Luke Bellamy 6 points 2 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal; Bryce Hoskins 6 rebounds 1 assist; Austin Sperry 13 points 9 rebounds 2 assists 2 steals; Andrew Combs 5 points 1 rebound 1 assist.
Pikeville - Tate Walters 6 points 4 rebounds 2 steals; Laithan Hall 15 points 2 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal; Keian Worrix 9 points 3 rebounds 1 assist 3
steals; Rylee Samons 16 points 10 rebounds 6 assists 2 steals; Nick Robinson 7 points 11 rebounds 2 assists 5 steals.
