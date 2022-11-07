The Breathitt County Bobcats (8-2) had no trouble with West Carter (2-9) in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs, handing the Comets a 54-0 loss.
Breathitt QB Tyler Bryant was 12 of 18 passing for 228 yards and 2 TDs (2 INTs).
Leading the way for a Bobcats ground attack that amassed 210 yards, were Jayden Gibson 11 rushes 51 yards 2 TDs; Caden Bowling 6 rushes 54 yards TD; and Braxton Terry 3 rushes 40 yards TD. Terry was also 6 for 6 in extra point attempts.
Austin Sperry had 3 receptions 89 yards TD and Isaac Turner had 2 receptions 34 yards TD. Kory Combs had 82 all-purpose yards and a rushing TD.
Blake Ritchie had an INT that he returned for a touchdown, while Michael Hudson also had an INT for a Bobcats defense that held West Carter to 6 total yards of offense on the night (-12 rushing/18 passing) in route to its fourth shutout of the season.
