In round two of the KHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs, the Breathitt County Bobcats (8-2) will host the Martin County Cardinals (7-4) this Friday night on the Riverbank with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.
While the Bobcats are coming off delivering an old fashion beating to West Carter (54-0), Coach Josh Muncy’s Cardinals are celebrating its first playoff win as Martin County, with a thrilling 46-40 victory over the Leslie County Eagles.
The Cardinals are a run heavy team, piling up 3599 rushing yards (48 TDs) this season, good for an average of 327.2 yards per game, while only attempting 18 passes all season for 184 yards (16.7 yards per game) and 4 TDs. The Cards are averaging 34.1 points per game.
Leading that rushing attack for Martin County is Brock Messer 128 rushes 1389 yards 16 TDs; Dawson Mills 86 rushes 914 yards 9 TDs; and Madden Miller 93 rushes 721 yards 14 TDs.
On defense, Martin County is allowing 22.5 points per game, and an average of 147.2 rushing and 124.0 passing yards per game and has three shutouts this season. Madden Miller 142 tackles 2.5 sacks; Bryston Wells 75 tackles 4.5 sacks; Caleb Costa 107 tackles 1 sack; Damien Cheek 4 INTs (TD); and Julian Stafford 3 INTs (TD) are the players to watch on the Cardinals defense.
The Breathitt County Bobcats on the other hand feature a very balanced offensive attack with 1719 rushing yards (171.9 per game/23 TDs) and 1882 yards passing (188.2 per game/25 TDs). The Bobcats are averaging 36.1 points per game on the year.
Bobcat QB Tyler Bryant has completed 108 passes out of 172 attempts (62.8%) for 1882 yards 25 TDs 7 INTs this season and the Bobcats ground game is led by running backs Jayden Gibson 95 rushes 642 yards 6 TDs and Caden Bowling 63 rushes 446 yards 3 TDs. Austin Sperry leads the team with 36 receptions 777 yards 11 TDs, with Isaac Turner having 28 receptions 523 yards 5 TDs.
The Bobcat defense is allowing only 13.3 points per game, and an average of 58.8 passing and 112.0 rushing yards per game and has four shoutouts this season. As a team, the defense has 7 fumble recoveries; 12 interceptions; 3 sacks; and 13 tackles for a loss. Kory Combs 74 tackles 1 sack; Brady Tincher 63 tackles 2 sacks; Blake Ritchie 4 INTs (TD).
AP Media ranking in (). The second round of the state playoffs features two games where top 10 ranked teams face each other: (2) Mayfield (11-0) v Murray (6-5); (3) Owensboro Catholic (8-3) v (10) McLean County (9-2); (4) Metcalfe County (11-0) v Danville (5-6); (6) Lexington Christian (7-4) v Somerset (6-5); (9) Walton-Verona (9-2) v (8) Lloyd Memorial (8-3); (1) Beechwood (10-1) v Carroll County (7-4); (5) Breathitt County (8-2) v Martin County (7-4); and (7) Shelby Valley (9-2) v Middlesboro (7-3).
The third round of the post-season will be re-bracketed according to the KHSAA RPI rating system. Of the Class 2A teams remaining, here is their ranking according to the KHSAA RPI:
1 Beechwood
2 Owensboro Catholic
3 Mayfield
4 McLean County
5 Metcalfe County
6 Lexington Christian
7 Lloyd Memorial
8 Breathitt County
9 Shelby Valley
10 Walton-Verona
11 Somerset
12 Middlesboro
13 Martin County
14 Carroll County
15 Danville
16 Murray
