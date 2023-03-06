The Breathitt County Bobcats (17-9) will face the Perry County Central Commodores (20-14) tonight at the John C Combs Arena (Perry Central High School) at 7 p.m. in the 14thRegion championship game.
Breathitt knocked off the Hazard Bulldogs in the semifinals 53-51 on Saturday. Leading the way was Austin Sperry with 25 points and 3 rebounds. Christian Collins had 10 points, none bigger than his two made free throws with two seconds left on the clock, and 9 rebounds. Andrew Combs chipped in 8 points and 2 rebounds.
In the opening round, Breathitt breezed by Knott County Central, 66-46. Austin Sperry scored 26 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Christian Collins scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats.
Perry Central defeated Powell County 74-34 in its 14th Region opener. Eleven different players scored for the Commodores, with Tyler Day (13 points and 3 rebounds) and Trayten Woods (13 points and 3 rebounds) leading the team.
Next up, the Commodores knocked off Letcher County Central, 65-62. Carter Castle led the team with 17 points and 3 rebounds. Tyler Day added 12 points and 2 rebounds, with Kizer Slone scoring 11 points (2 rebounds) and Trayten Woods also scoring 11 points (1 rebound).
The winner will earn a berth in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Thursday, March 16th, at 11 a.m. to play the winner of Region 7. Louisville Trinity (24-7) and Louisville Male (24-10) play on Tuesday night for the 7th Region title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.