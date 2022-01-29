The Breathitt County Bobcats are making the most of the program’s first ever appearance in the All “A” State Tournament, advancing to the semifinals with a 75-59 win over the Covington Holy Cross Indians.
Leading by only three points heading into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats used a surge on offense to pull away from Holy Cross, outscoring the Indians 25-12 in the final frame.
Breathitt County 15-16-19-25 = 75
Covington Holy Cross 11-15-21-12 = 59
Breathitt County (16-4)
Covington Holy Cross (16-7)
Breathitt County - Christian Collins 13 points 5 rebounds 1 assist 1 steal 1 block; Jaylen Turner 17 points 9 rebounds 4 assists 3 steals; Luke Bellamy 16 points 3 rebounds 2 assists; Bryce Hoskins 15 points 16 rebounds 1 assist 3 steals; Austin Sperry 7 points 6 rebounds 3 assists 2 steals; Andrew Combs 5 points 3 rebounds 5 assists 1 block; Isaac Bellamy 2 points 1 rebound 2 assists.
Covington Holy Cross was led by Jacob Meyer 26 points 2 rebounds 4 assists and Javier Ward 15 points 5 rebounds 1 steal.
The Breathitt County Bobcats (16-4) are now onto to the All “A” State Tournament semifinal round to play the Harlan Green Dragons (15-7). The tip is scheduled for 4:30 pm on Saturday at McBrayer Arena in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
Currently, Breathitt County holds a slight edge in the KHSAA RPI rankings at 0.61395, with Harlan’s RPI being 0.60704.
Harlan survived in overtime to defeat Bracken County, 63-58. Jordan Akal led Harlan with 28 points and 6 rebounds and Jae’Dyn Gist added 16 points and 8 rebounds. The Polar Bears were led by Blake Reed with 31 points and 7 rebounds in a losing effort.
Harlan is led by Jordan Akal (26.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Jae’Dyn Gist (14.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg); Kaleb McLendon (10.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg); and Will Austin (7.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg) on the season.
This will be a rematch between the two teams that met in the consolation bracket of the WYMT Classic back on December 11th. Harlan won that matchup 76-70, behind 35 points from Akal, and 22 points from Gist. Breathitt was led in scoring by Austin Sperry with 20 points.
