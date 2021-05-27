Bobcats Roar into Summer Practice

Roster laden with talent
Both sides of the line figure to be real plus
Bobcats will boast plenty of size and athleticism
It is almost Memorial Day. Breathitt’s football team has already begun informal workouts with team lifting and conditioning. We asked head coach Kyle Moore if the pandemic and abbreviated ’20 season had them starting any earlier than usual. He told the Times-Voice, “No sir, we always start within a certain amount of days after school lets out for summer. We are right on schedule.”
If you are wondering about the KHSAA bylaws regarding practice and its appropriate progression with restrictions, the same is set out in KHSAA Rules & Regulations, Bylaw 23. There is a required amount of hurdles to cross before any conventional practice may occur.
No-one is more acutely aware of this than our own Kyle Moore. Coach Moore is the school’s Director of Athletics in addition to its head football coach.
According to Bylaw 23, Sec. 6, 5(a) Schools can’t issue equipment, other than a helmet, until June 1. There can be no other equipment issued until after June 24. Under 5(c), no attendance may be taken during this same period.
“Official football practice” doesn’t open until July 10, which is after the imposed “dead period” set out in Bylaw 24. On July 10, participants can wear a helmet and the schools can conduct organized, participant mandatory, practices. Bylaw 23, Sec. 6(c) and Sec. 7 (c).
Players can wear shells (helmets & shoulder pads) beginning July 22 through July 31 provided the player has participated in 5-days worth of helmet only practices. Bylaw 23, Sec. 8(a). Beginning August 1, practice may be conducted in full gear for those players who, by that time, have had three practices wearing shells. Bylaw 23, Sec. 8(h)(ii)(8).
Now that you have the lay of the land, lets talk a little Bobcat football. Coach Moore, who is celebrating the big 4-0 birthday today, is visibly excited about the prospects of the coming season. That is saying something, because Coach Moore has been the architect of a program which is coming off a pretty successful, three-year run.
The Breathitt High Program has won 27 of the team’s previous 31 football games over a nearly three-year span. It has been in steady title contention much of the time, finishing District Champion three straight years, winning a Regional Championship and semi-final birth in ’19, and getting to the Regional Finals in ’20.
So what is next for the Bobcats? Will they contend for a state title in ’21.
“That is yearly the expectation around this program,” Kyle Moore told the newspaper. “That is the level of success by which we measure ourselves and that is what every supporter expects of us.”
The Bobcats enter practice with as much size, upfront, as they have had since beginning play in football in the early seventies. Across the offensive front, the Bobcats are expected to align Teegan Smith (6-1, 296), Jason Perry (6-1, 280), Evan Miller (6-4, 303), Michael Hudson (5-11, 240) and Connor Deaton (6-8, 350).
The defensive front seems to be destined for the same type of size with Smith and Hudson figuring to go both ways and Gabe Fugate (6-0, 225) providing lightening “quicks” attacking gaps inside. James “Swamp Dawg” Ogans (5-11, 320) provides an impossible impediment to any interior offensive line movement against our front.
Jaylin Turner (6-5, 220), is back at QB and according to Coach Moore, “…has the ability to be one of Kentucky’s premier dual-threat QBs in addition to being one of the very finest at safety on defense.” Austin Sperry (6-3, 180) returns at wideout and is a SB-128 guy, re-enrolling in the 9th-grade. Not many 9th-graders can boast they entered high school with close to 40-career receptions. Sperry, last season, was one of Kentucky’s most productive receivers at any grade level.
The Bobcats will be solid at TE with Bryce Hoskins (6-5, 260) proving his value a year ago working the middle for the offense. The Bobcats will rely on Caden Bowling (So., 5-11, 170) and freshman Kory Combs (5-11, 205) to shoulder some of the burden at RB with Isaac “Wheels” Turner (5-7, 130), perhaps, the most exciting weapon in space the offense has. “Wheels” is quick as a hiccup.
The linebacker corp should be much improved with Dalton Little (6-2, 240), Combs, Tyler Bryant (6-1, 190) and Brady Tincher (6-0, 195) manning those posts. Our third level should be vastly improved with steady Blake Ritchie returning alongside Bradley Hall who’s undergone quite an offseason transformation so far.
Like we said, there is talent and size abound for the ’21 roster. There is also athleticism and speed in spades.
Get excited Jackson, Kentucky as the commencement of summer practices is a precursor to an exciting time for our town. Football season is right around the corner. For many, it is already here.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.