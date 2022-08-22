The Breathitt County Bobcats won an emotional season opener against the Hornets of Magoffin County. Just a few weeks before the 2022 football season was set to begin; the Bobcats’ field was under flood water. But with hard work from the players, coaches, volunteers, and the community, the field was restored to playing condition in time for Friday night lights on the Riverbank.
Breathitt would not disappoint, taking a commanding 36-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 43-0 victory.
Tyler Bryant was 10 of 14 passing for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bryant also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Caden Bowling had a 155 rushing yards on just 8 carries with 2 touchdowns. Bowling had a 13-yard touchdown reception also.
Kory Combs had a 6-yard rushing touchdown and on defense totaled 11 tackles, 1 sack, and forced 2 fumbles.
Blake Ritchie had 4 receptions for 93 yards and 1 touchdown.
Bradley Hall totaled 8 tackles and had 1 forced fumble.
The Breathitt County offense tallied 402 total yards (227 yards rushing and 175 yards passing). The defense had 5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, forced 3 fumbles, and recovered all 3.
Breathitt (1-0) will be back in action this Friday (8/26) at Powell County with a 7:30 pm scheduled kick-off. Powell County (0-1) is coming off a 6-14 loss to Estill County. Powell’s Landon Wells had 21 carries for 95 yards and scored the Pirates lone touchdown. Wells also led the team with 8 tackles on defense. An interesting note is Powell County only attempted 1 pass against Estill (it was incomplete).
