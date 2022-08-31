Breathitt County improved to 2-0 with a 28-6 victory over Powell County and now turn their attention to caging the Bulldogs of Hazard in the 2022 Honey Bowl on Friday night at the Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.
Bobcat QB Tyler Bryant was 9 of 19 passing for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, and added 2 more touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 55 yards.
Issac Turner led the team with 58 yards rushing; Caden Bowling had 66 yards receiving and Austin Sperry had 57 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Powell County was led by Landon Wells with 133 yards rushing on 36 carries; Wells led the Pirates with 8 tackles on defense.
The Pirates lone score was a kick-off return for a touchdown by Preston Spangler.
Hazard comes into the Honey Bowl with a 2-0 record with two impressive wins over Middlesboro (42-24) and Harlan County (40-20). The Bulldogs are led by Max Johnson with 353 rushing yards and 4 TDs and Max Pelfrey with 351 yards passing and 4 TDs. Landon Smith has 11 receptions for 191 yards and 2 TDs. Logan Thomas is the team leader with 13 tackles and Memphis Blankenship has 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown.
