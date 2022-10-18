The Breathitt County Bobcats improved to 5-2 this season with an impressive 49-0 win over Morgan County (1-8) this past Friday night.
Bobcats QB Tyler Bryant was 13 of 20 through the air for 212 yards and 4 TDs and he rushed for a team leading 36 yards.
On the ground, RBs Jayden Gibson and Brayden Barnett each found the end zone for a touchdown while combining for 29 yards.
Austin Sperry had 6 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs. Isaac Turner had 3 receptions for 76 yards and 2 TDs and an interception that he returned for 19 yards.
Brady Tincher had a strong defensive game, with 2 interceptions, 58 return yards and a touchdown.
The BHS defense is sending a statement to the Class 2A at the right time in the season with its second consecutive shoutout.
In the KHSAA RPI rankings, the Bobcats come in at number ten with an RPI of .59896 and are ranked number six in the latest AP/Media poll.
The Bobcats will be on the road this Friday night (October 21st) to battle the Leslie County Eagles (4-4), kick-off is set for 7:30 PM.
Leslie is led by QB Landry Collett, who is 99 of 177 through the air for 1,571 yards and 19 TDS. Collett is also second on the team with 300 yards rushing (4 TDs).
Dalton Maggard has 383 yards rushing and 3 TDs on 60 carries. Wyatt Hensley leads a talented group of four receivers that have at least 18 receptions and 200 yards each. Hensley has 25 catches for 496 yards and 8 TDs as well as 3 interceptions, 105 return yards and a touchdown.
Bryce Pugh leads the Eagles defense with 101 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
