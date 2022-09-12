The Breathitt County Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday night on the road against the Perry Central Commodores. Breathitt fell 26-28 to the Dores.
Unofficial stats for the Bobcats have Tyler Bryant 15 of 23 passing for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bryant also added a rushing touchdown on a quarterback keeper. Austin Sperry had 8 receptions for 84 yards and a score. Caden Bowling rushed for 67 yards and 13 carries. Blake Ritchie also had a touchdown for the Bobcats late in the fourth quarter to pull the Bobcats within two-points (26-28), but Perry (3-0) held on. No defensive stats (or offensive stats) were provided on the KHSAA website by Breathitt as of Monday morning.
Kizer Slone led the PCC attack, he was 10 of 14 passing for 105 yards and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Gayheart had 12 carries for 50 yards and Seth Jackson scored 3 rushing touchdowns on only 12 total yards. Noah Kilburn had 4 receptions for 29 yards. Phoenix Eddington had 15 tackles and Ty Vinson had an interception.
Breathitt County (3-1) will travel to Whitesburg to face Letcher County Central (2-2) on Friday (9/16), kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.
Letcher is led by Jonah Little (23 of 56 passing for 376 yards and 5 touchdowns) and he has rushed for 475 yards and 9 touchdowns. Keaston Branham has 6 receptions for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. Branham also has an interception return for a touchdown. Koby Johnson has 37 tackles and Keaton Day has 35. Dawson Cornett leads the team with 2 sacks.
