The Breathitt County Bobcats wearing black jerseys for the first time in program history, truly displayed a “blackout” on the Riverbank Friday night, shutting out the Middlesboro Yellowjackets, 20-0, in a big district win for the Bobcats.
The Breathitt defense was the one doing the swarming, as it held Middlesboro (4-3) to only 73 total yards of offense on the night (34 yards passing/39 yards rushing).
On offense, the Bobcats were led by Freshman running back Jayden Gibson, who had 237 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown. Kory Combs had 16 yards rushing and 16 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air. BHS QB Tyler Bryant was 6 of 9 passing for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Wesley Abner and Austin Sperry each had an interception for the defense.
Breathitt (4-2) will be off this week before returning to action on Friday, October 14thagainst Morgan County (1-6) on the road at 7:30 pm. Morgan is led on offense by dual-threat quarterback Bradley Nickell with 332 yards passing and 336 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns, while on defense they are led by Chance Wright with 67 tackles and Braxton Sexton with 3 sacks.
