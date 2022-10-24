Most of the KHSAA state football playoff matchups are set, and the Breathitt County Bobcats (6-2) will be facing the West Carter Comets (2-7) in the opening round at home.
West Carter ends its regular season against the Russell Red Devils (1-8) on Friday.
Breathitt County Team Leaders
(Passing) Tyler Bryant 88 completions 143 attempts 1436 yards 17 TDs 4 INTs; 64 rushes 224 yards 6 TDs
(Rushing) Jayden Gibson 52 rushes 366 yards 3 TDs; Caden Bowling 52 rushes 342 yards 2 TDs and 12 receptions 171 yards 3 TDs.
(Receiving) Austin Sperry 32 receptions 649 yards 9 TDs; Isaac Turner 21 receptions 352 yards 2 TDs
(Defense) Kory Combs 54 tackles; Brady Tincher 2 sacks and 2 INTs (TD)
West Carter Team Leaders
(Passing) Kale Back 47 completions 104 attempts 595 yards 3 TDs 6 INTs
(Rushing/Receiving) Cole Crampton 147 carries 1008 yards 11 TDs; 11 receptions 200 yards
(Defense) Raymond Rayburn 54 tackles; Ethan Bledsoe 3.5 sacks; Trace Rivers 2 INTs.
