The Breathitt County Bobcats captured the program’s 12th regional championship on Monday night with a 62-46 victory over the Perry County Central Commodores in the 14thRegion title game.
The Bobcats were led by Austin Sperry (25 points) and Christian Collins (11 points).
Rydge Beverly with 15 points and 2 rebounds led the way for Perry Central, with Dylan Knight chipping in 11 points and securing 4 rebounds.
Breathitt will now face Trinity (Louisville) or Male on Thursday, March 16th, at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky in its opening round game of the KHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.
