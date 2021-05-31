55th District Title Claimed by Breathitt for fourth consecutive time
‘Cats have won 10-titles since ’99 season
Breathitt braces for run at Regional Title
For the fourth consecutive season, the Breathitt Bobcats are the Kings of the 55th-District in the 14th-Region in Boy’s varsity baseball. Breathitt gained a bye to the championship round by virtue of having not lost a 55th-District game this season. The Bobcats then made short work of a painfully young Wolfe County Wolves baseball team which will be quite formidable in succeeding years as the talent matures and develops.
Breathitt, behind shutout pitching from Isaac Bellamy over the first four innings and then a scoreless relief effort by Andrew Combs in the 5th, beat a plucky Wolfe County squad by the mercy rule, 10-0, on Memorial Day. Breathitt got some timely hitting in the game interspersed between several of its more productive players.
Isaac Bellamy and Andrew Combs were both difficult to retire and were spraying the ball all over the park for hits to all fields. Brady Tincher hit an absolute bomb which one-hopped the right centerfield fence, scoring the two runners senior, William Long, had just moved into scoring position. Long, batting one slot ahead of Tincher, smoked a grounder into the hole between first and second but Wolfe had a shift on and its 2nd-baseman corralled the shot to retire a streaking Long down the first base line, but just barely.
Freshman Robbie Turner hit several baseballs with authority while senior, Skylar Haddix, joined the chorus with both an active bat and slick glove work in the field. Andrew “Bash” Howard was a vacuum at 3rd-base and crushed the ball up at the plate but suffered the same fate as Long as Wolfe County had both of those players perfectly defended. All three outfield positions (Skylar Haddix, Dillon Stacy, and William Long) played very well and were able to make “loud outs” from fly balls which would have been hits any other afternoon.
Both Breathitt and Wolfe County now brace to see just who they will draw in the Regional baseball tournament when the drawing is held this coming Wednesday. There have been 21-district tournaments crowning a district champion since 1999, according to the KHSAA website. Breathitt has won the last four consecutive championships (2017, ’18, ’19, and ’21 there was no season in ’20). No other 55th-District participant has ever won 4-consecutive crowns other than Jackson City’s run in 2013, ’14, ’15, and ’16.
Breathitt has won the 55th-District Crown 10 times since ’99. Jackson City has won 6-times, Wolfe has won twice (2006 & 2010), and Knott County Central (no longer in the 55th-District) has won it thrice.
