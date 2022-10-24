The Breathitt County Bobcats (6-2) captured the district championship on Friday Night and in the process won the 2022 Grace Health Veterans Bowl, doubling-up the Leslie County Eagles in a 40-20 win.
Bobcat QB Tyler Bryant was named MVP of the game, completing 9 of 12 passes for 136 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 1 TD.
Austin Sperry was Offensive Player of the Game with 5 receptions for 102 yards and 3 TDS.
The Bobcats will end their regular season this Friday (October 28th) night on the Riverbank with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm against the Knox Central Panthers (5-4).
Knox is led by Steve Partin with 908 yards passing and 3 TDs and 1432 yards rushing and 21 TDs. KT Turner leads the team in receiving with 28 receptions 397 yards 6 TDs. The defense is led by Dalton Crawford and Gavin Chadwell.
