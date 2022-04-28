The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session via Zoom on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in which the purchase of drainpipes was the topic of a heated debate between magistrates and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.
Judge Noble explained to the fiscal court he had purchased drainpipes through a company called Ken Ten Sales and Services because at the time this company was the only place, he could find the needed materials and had received a bill from the company for a total of $12,137.68. County Treasurer Matthew Hudson then conveyed to the court that he had made the decision not to pay this bill after he was not able to find any records on the company and therefore was not able to verify its legitimacy. Hudson would add that he had emailed the company requesting proper documentation and had been trying to verify the company for around two months. He would further remark that once the company was verified as legitimate, he would have no problem with making the payment.
During the discussion pertaining to Ken Ten’s legitimacy, Magistrate Donnie Bush would state that it was a “bogus company,” and that Judge Noble was misleading the public. Magistrate Ellis Tincher would reiterate Bush’s comments, adding that he did not know where the pipes went, and just had to go on what Judge Noble and Bridgette (Banks, Road Secretary) say about the pipes. As of Wednesday morning, Hudson said that he and Judge Noble had not been able to meet to further explore the validity of the company in question.
Tincher would go on to question if roads were truly receiving the gravel that the county was being billed for and while traveling Quicksand Creek, he did not see the gravel there, and felt it did no good to turn in roads for repairs, because Judge Noble done whatever he wanted to do anyway.
Other business addressed during the meeting were:
- Approved minutes for special meeting (February 28, 2022); special meeting (March 8, 2022); special meeting (March 15, 2022); and regular meeting (March 22, 2022).
- Approved the Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report.
- Approved the March 2022 Financial Statement.
- Approved the March 2022 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report.
- Approved Fund Activity Report.
- Approved Budget 10-001 and 10-002.
- Approved the first reading of the Budget Amendment 2022-BA-003, which was in relation to placing a $263,044.97 payment back into the Road Budget.
- Approved payment of Legal Vendor Claims with an amendment to exclude the payment of ambulance services for transportation during the evacuation of the nursing home due to flooding until a later date and more information was provided.
- Approved the payment of Citizens Bank & Trust credit card bills totaling $3,735.50.
- Approved to pay the training incentive for Magistrates Donnie Bush ($4,679.08) and Ellis Tincher ($4,679.08).
- Approved to pay KACTFO for the annual Treasurer training in the amount of $175.
- Approved to pay the Breathitt County Motor Vehicle and Boat Bills for 2022 in the amount of $2,205.15 to the Breathitt County Clerk.
- Approved to pay the Election Officers and Assistants in the amount of $12,350.
- Approved to transfer the amount of $226,429 from the Road Fund to the General Fund. During this agenda item, Magistrates Bush and Tincher questioned Judge Noble’s decision to vote no on the transfer, stating he was ordering drainpipes and gravel and needed to make sure the bills were paid.
- Approved to pay additional Legal Vendor Claims.
- Approved the opening of a new bank account for the Clerk’s Office Document Fee Storage.
- Approved the starting process to adopt Oaks Lane into the County Road Plan.
- Approved the interfund transfer of $50,000 from the General Fund to the Jail Fund and $20,000 from the General Fund to the LGEA.
- Approved to hold a special meeting to re-approve the salaries of certain elected officials before the May 2, 2022, deadline.
- Approved the bid from King-Crete Drilling for various road repair projects, including bridge work at Bowling Road.
Judge Noble gave a brief update on the courthouse elevator stating that it now appeared work would not be completed by early voting as originally expected, but he had a company coming in to install a handicap ramp at the front of the courthouse.
The meeting closed with a Road Secretary Banks giving an update on timeframes for road repairs at Hunting Creek and Freeman Fork, which were dependent upon FEMA funding coming through before bids could be received and approved. Banks would add that the county would be receiving more money from FEMA, with it paying 90%, the county 5.6%, and the state 4.4%.
