Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble recently presented the Times Voice with documentation that he says proves that KenTen Resources, LLC dba (doing business as) KenTen Sales & Services, LLC is a real, legitimate company. In a recent fiscal court meeting, the legitimacy of this company came into question as well as comments alluding that Judge Noble may have been involved in fraudulent business with a non-existent company.
On an invoice, numbered 2997, dated January 13, 2022, provided by Noble shows the purchase of 12 drainpipes for a total cost including taxes of $10,802.19. A second invoice provided by the Judge, numbered FL-3612-CR, dated April 28, 2022, shows that the company was presented with the county’s Sales Tax Exemption Certificate and was credited $648.13, bringing the new total with interest to $11,489.55.
Noble also presented an IRS labeled document that he says was sent to KenTen, showing the company had been assigned an Employer Identification Number (EIN) ending in 81. The EIN identifies the business on any accounts, tax returns, and documents.
Noble also had in his possession, some correspondence from who he believes is a KenTen employee with the name Phil Clark, releasing details of emails sent between KenTen and Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson. The email dated April 28, 2022, stated the company found an email from Hudson within a spam folder dated on or around April 21, 2022. In response to Hudson’s questions, the company revealed it had sent him a signed IRS W9 form and a W4 form, and that it does not understand why Hudson is having any difficulty verifying the EIN. Hudson would also state he could not find any record of KenTen Resources, which prompted Clark to explain that this is the name of the parent company of all KenTen Sales & Services locations and attached a second IRS W4 form. He would add payments can be made out to either of the two names.
Clark ends the document stating management will give the county a one-week extension to pay the $11,489.55 or the matter would be turned over to Attorney C. Graham Martin of Salyersville and that the county is not exempt from late fees and interest, and this was detailed before Judge Noble signed the paperwork. He would further explain that an IRS W9 form with a complete EIN was sent to Judge Noble on February 21, 2022, as verification.
Noble explained that the interest rates accrued when the original check (number 12789) cut on January 25, 2022, for $10,802.19 was not sent. The check was not cleared by Hudson because he says he could not verify the legitimacy of the company therefore he made the decision not to pay the bill.
KenTen Resources, LLC dba KenTen Sales & Services, LLC have listed addresses at 18748 Dayton Street in Spring Hill, Florida and 448 Cummings Street in Abingdon, Virginia. The company says it has other locations in Corbin, Kentucky; Jellico, Tennessee; Ironton, Ohio; Logan, West Virginia; and Cartersville, Georgia. The corporate phone number is 1-888-585-6310. This information is in accordance with paperwork supplied by Noble.
County Treasurer Hudson says that he is still diligently working on getting all the necessary information from KenTen. Hudson says thus far he has had no response from the company via email, and that when he attempts to reach the company by telephone, every number listed for the company is routed through an IT system to the corporate number and no one has ever answered his calls. The Treasurer stated he had been working on this situation since January 26, 2022, the day after the check was written, and after realizing the EIN had not been verified, he made the decision to remove it from being mailed out until his concerns were eliminated. He did add that he had not yet gone the route of paying for any type of online service(s) to investigate the company. Hudson further explained that this was a rare situation, that he usually had no problems when verifying companies/businesses.
Photo: Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble says three of the 12 drainpipes purchased from KenTen Resources, LLC were placed at (Left) Sulfur Gap Road, (Middle) Mt. Craft Road, and (Right) Spencers Branch.
