Breathitt County residents for the last several weeks have been dealing with high temperatures, elevated humidity, and heat indices rising into the danger zone producing numerous heat advisories and warnings.
Officials at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson say that high pressure has locked in over most of the Southeastern United States keeping a south wind over our state that in turn aids in pushing in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico resulting in the sticky, intense heat Breathitt residents have dealt with for what is being labeled as an “uncommon amount of time.”
Soaring temperatures and raised humidity levels push the heat index to well over 100, which is dangerous. The excessive heatwave makes outside conditions miserable but suitable for strong to severe storms. Some storms can be “pop-ups” like the one that hit Jackson in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 21, 2022, knocking out the power for most of the city.
Power outages is just of the concerns of the heat, as it makes staying cool and hydrated difficult, but there is always the possibility of storm destruction, flooding, and the strain it puts on local farmers. Area farmers are having to closely monitor their crops and be innovative with loss prevention.
The weather pattern currently is bringing heavy rainfall to our area as Jackson/Breathitt County is under a Flood Watch through at least 8 pm Wednesday night. Rain is in the forecast for the next several days, so there could be a little relief from the heatwave as temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 80s.
Weather experts expect the blistering heat to last through most of August before cooler temperatures start to trickle in.
For the latest updates on local and area weather, contact the NWS of Jackson at 606-666-8000.
