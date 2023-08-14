Bolivar Gross

Bolivar Gross 66 of Franklin, Ohio passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at his home. He was a son of the late Eugene and Mary Baker Gross. Bolivar was retired from Butler Metro Housing Authority where he was a maintenance worker. He enjoyed hiking, listening to music and watching t.v.  Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by Son; Greg McIntosh, Sisters; Lizzie Bell Allen Gross, and Victoria Gross, Grandson; Chris McIntosh, Nephews; Berlyn and Levi Gross.

Bolivar is survived by his wife Mary Riley Gross, 3 Sons; Jeremiah (Kimberly) Gross, Kenny (Barb) McIntosh, Jeff (Sara) McIntosh. 1 Daughter; Susan Bennett. 4 Brothers; Donald (Judy) Gross, James (Geri) Gross, Berlyn (Brenda) Gross, Charlie (Theresa) Gross, 2 Sisters; Marita G. Gross, and Louise Crawford (Tom). He is also survived by a host of Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday August 14, at 11:00 AM til time of Funeral at 1:00 PM. James Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Cortland Cemetery in Owsley County with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers.

