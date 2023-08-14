Bolivar Gross 66 of Franklin, Ohio passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at his home. He was a son of the late Eugene and Mary Baker Gross. Bolivar was retired from Butler Metro Housing Authority where he was a maintenance worker. He enjoyed hiking, listening to music and watching t.v. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by Son; Greg McIntosh, Sisters; Lizzie Bell Allen Gross, and Victoria Gross, Grandson; Chris McIntosh, Nephews; Berlyn and Levi Gross.
Bolivar is survived by his wife Mary Riley Gross, 3 Sons; Jeremiah (Kimberly) Gross, Kenny (Barb) McIntosh, Jeff (Sara) McIntosh. 1 Daughter; Susan Bennett. 4 Brothers; Donald (Judy) Gross, James (Geri) Gross, Berlyn (Brenda) Gross, Charlie (Theresa) Gross, 2 Sisters; Marita G. Gross, and Louise Crawford (Tom). He is also survived by a host of Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday August 14, at 11:00 AM til time of Funeral at 1:00 PM. James Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Cortland Cemetery in Owsley County with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.