Bonnie Faye Bennett Smith, age 59, of Booneville, KY passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her residence in Booneville. She was born January 24, 1964 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Linda Abner Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her son: Jonathon Smith and her brother: John Wayne Bennett. She is survived by her husband: Foster Smith of Booneville, KY. Her father: Pearl Bennett of Booneville, KY. One son: Daniel Smith of Booneville, KY. Four daughters: Linda (Brooksie Lee) Hall, Jennifer (Jesse Jr.) Johnson both of Booneville, KY; Drucilla (William) Johnson of Altro, KY and Jessica Smith of Beattyville, KY. Three brothers: Phillip (Beulah) Bennett, Terry (Keshia) Bennett and Darrell Bennett all of Booneville, KY. Three sisters: Charlene (Thurman) Turner of Booneville, KY; Agnes (Danny) Keith of McKee, KY and Tammy (Johnny) Bishop of Beattyville, KY. Eight grandchildren: Layla Johnson, Sophia Roberts, Carson Hall, Parker Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Natalie Hall, Hazel Smith, Mariah Johnson. She is also survived by a host of many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler officiating. Burial in the Smith Cemetery, Sugar Camp Road, Booneville, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
