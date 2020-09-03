Bonnie Grace Combs

Bonnie Grace Combs, 64, Jackson passed away Monday, August 31, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was born in South Bridge, Massachusetts to the late Albert Joseph Miller and Naomi Ruth Johnson Miller. She was the widow of the late Leo Philip Combs. She is survived by her daughter, April Dawn Combs of Jackson; brother, Keith Archer Miller and wife, Cindy of Ohio; sisters, Janet Elizabeth Romano of New York, Connie Mae Beck of New York, Sharon Lee Oaks of Arizona; special niece, Erica Ruth and husband, Joshua Lloyd Turner; special great nieces, Alexis Deborah Turner, Braelynn Kaylee-Joe Turner; nephews and nieces, Christine and husband, Caleb McDowell, Jason Archer Miller, Jeremy Edwin Miller; many great nephews and great nieces. Funeral, Friday, 2PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Chuck Belding officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Combs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 4
Visitation
Friday, September 4, 2020
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 4
Service
Friday, September 4, 2020
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

