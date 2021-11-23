Bonnie Haddix Smith

Bonnie Haddix Smith, age 78, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County passed away Sunday November 21, 2021 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Bonnie was born on November 17, 1943 to the late Floyd and Mary Ann Tackett Haddix. She was a retired Cook at L.B.J. Bonnie is survived by Three Sons; Eugene(Tammy) Smith of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Doug(Charlene) Smith of Cunthiana, Kentucky, Byron(Becky) Smith of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Seven Grandchildren; Daniel(Laura) Haddix, Josh(Kate) Smith, Tyler(Danielle) Smith, Zachary Smith, Lexie Smith, Trever Smith, Jaci Smith, Seven Great Grandchildren; Stormy, Autumn, Nash, Lizzy, Dean, Noble, Vera, One Sister; and Emma Brewer of Indiana, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Mary Ann Tackett Haddix, Daughter; Teresa Smith, Son; Forest Smith Jr. Sisters; Katherine Campbell, Beulah King, Shirley McIntosh, Lillie Strong, and One Brother; Kenneth Haddix. Funeral Services for Bonnie Haddix Smith will be conducted at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Doug Finley Officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday November 26, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel. Bonnie will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Cemetery at Wolverine, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers.

Service information

Nov 27
Service
Saturday, November 27, 2021
12:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Nov 26
Visitation
Friday, November 26, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
