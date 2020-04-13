Bonnie Haddix

Bonnie Kaye (Southers) Haddix, age 51, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-She was born July 28, 1968, in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Charles Lee and Florence Jean (Spencer) Southers. -She was preceded in death by her husband: John Haddix and one daughter: Shawnae Gail Haddix.-She is survived by one son: John Haddix, JR of Hazard, KY.-Two sisters: Betty (Greg) Davis and Susan (Ed) Southers of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Donnie Southers of Hazard, KY and James Southers of Jackson, KY.-Three grandchildren: Serenity Lashawna Haddix, Brittany, and Jonathon Hollon.–Due to COVID-19 mandates, Private graveside services will be held at the Haddix Cemetery, Haddix Fork Road, Jackson, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

