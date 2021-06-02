Bonnie Jean Barrett

Bonnie Jean Barrett, age 95, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born August 31, 1925, at Pigeon Roost in Perry County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Harlin and Sallie Combs Allen.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Claude Barrett.-Sisters: Ida Mae Allen, Mabel Allen, Vina Jones, and Faye Fugate.- Brothers: Elige Allen and Arley Allen.-She is survived by her son: Claude Allen Barrett of Jackson, KY.-Two grandchildren: Kevin Tyler Barrett and Haley Gaberiel Barrett of Jackson, KY.-Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Jackson Cemetery with Fred Finley officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations are still being observed.

