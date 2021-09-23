Bonnie Jean Miller, age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her residence in Jackson,KY. She was born April 8, 1946 at Hardshell, KY and was the daughter of the late Sewell and Lucinda Hurt Fugate, JR. – Preceded also in death by her brother: Gary Ray Miller. Her sisters: Helen Miller and Aquilla Barnett; Grandsons: Jonathan Taulbee, Carter Taulbee, Wesley Taulbee.- She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Premium, KY. -She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Arnold Miller of Jackson, KY. – Daughters: Mary (Clarence) Brashears and Ida (Jeff) Taulbee of Jackson, KY; Cinda (John) Hardin of Iowa.: Sons: Reed (Malinda) Miller of Whitesburg, KY; Jason (Bonnie) Miller of Winchester, KY. -James (Tonya) Miller of Whitesburg, KY. -Buck Miller of Whitesburg, KY.- She is also survived by a host ofgrandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in the Taulbee and Miller Cemetery, Trace Fork, of Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbeares: Grandsons.,-Masks are requested be worn and cautionary measures observed due to COVID.
