Bonnie Mae Noble

Bonnie Mae Noble, age 78, of Jackson, KY passed away at her residence on Thursday, December 9, 2021.-She was born November 5, 1943, at Athol, KY, and was the daughter of the late Seldon and Eva Coomer Hensley.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Harlan Noble.-Sisters: Bertha Noble, Betty Morgan, Corine Stamper, Irene Van Buren.-Her brother: Seldon Hensley, Jr.-She is survived by her daughter: Sandy (Paul) Magee Crawford of Jackson, KY.- Her son: Tim (Daphne) Noble of Oakdale, KY.- Seven grandchildren: Kati Noble, Emily Noble, Darren Noble, Blake Haddix, Ruthie Haddix, Sophie Haddix, Ace Magee.- Special friends: Nelda Marshall, Georgia Jett, Mary Bowling.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you