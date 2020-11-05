Bonnie Oaks, 94, Jackson passed away Monday, November 2, at the Ridgeway Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Owingsville. She was the widow of the late James Edward Oaks and the daughter of the late Floyd and Nancy Alice McIntosh Shouse. She was also preceded in death by sons, James Bennie Oaks, Phillip Clark Oaks; siblings, Floyd Lee Jr., Hubert, Hershel, J.L., Paul Wilgus, Kenneth, Curtis, Ruby Skidmore, Mary Edith Beach, Betty Barnett, Dorothy Fay McClure. She was a member of the Little Cane Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Marsha (Roger) Horseman of Owingsville, two sons, Dennis (Ruby) Oaks of Jackson, Ronald Lee (Melinda) Oaks of Jackson; daughters-in-law, Gladys Oaks, Belinda Oaks; one brother, Hargis (Glenda) Shouse; grandchildren, James Anthony Oaks, Phillip Scott Oaks, Clifford Allen Horseman, Thomas Ray Horseman, Clifton Shane Oaks, Tracey Bonzo, Kimberly Coomer, Allison Napier, Tonya McClure, Carrie Juett, Jamie Lee Barnett; one stepgrandson, David Whitman; twenty one great grandchildren; fifteen great great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, FT McClure, Levi Oaks Jr., Charles Oaks; sisters-in-law, Opal Shouse, Eudell Johnson, Helen Atkins, Golden Moore; host of nephews and nieces. Visitation, Thursday, Nov. 5, 11:00AM. Funeral, Thursday, Nov. 5, 1:00PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Floyd Shouse Cemetery at Town Hill. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
