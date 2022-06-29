Bonnie South, 92, Jackson passed away Sunday, June 26, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Panbowl Pentecostal Church. She was the widow of the late Hobert South and the daughter of the late Nathan and Sarah Graham Brewer. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Estill Brewer, Seldon Brewer, Andy Brewer, Forrest Brewer, Ottis Brewer; sister, Mary Edith Brewer. She is survived by nephews and nieces; Gary Paul Brewer, Jimmy Brewer, Ron Brewer, Devron Brewer, Sara Thombs, Nancy Brewer, Lois Parson; special friend, Joyce Combs. Funeral Saturday, July 2, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
