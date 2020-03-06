Boyd Henson, age 47 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Boyd was born on April 05, 1972 to the late Charlie and Josephine Davidson Henson.
He is survived by his wife: Lillian Neace Henson of Jackson, Kentucky; one son: Gregory Kyle Henson of Jackson, Kentucky; his mother-in-law: Lillie Neace of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one brother: Mervin Henson of Wolf Coal, Kentucky; three sisters: Diane (Isaac) Shackleford of London, Kentucky, Jeanette Henson (Donald Turner) of Wolf Coal, Kentucky, and Phyllis (Bobby) Hall of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie and Josephine Davidson Henson, he was preceded in death his brother, Charlie Henson Jr., and father-in-law, Columbus Neace.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 01, 2020 with Pastor Anthony Mullins officiating. Boyd will be laid to rest in the Columbus Neace Family Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lillian Henson or to Watts Funeral Home.
