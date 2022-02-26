14TH REGION IN THE KHSAA BOYS SWEET 16
In the last 50 years going back to 1970, the 14th Region has posted a record of 14-51. Of those 50 losses, ten have come to either the eventual state champion or runner-up.
The 1980s were the region’s most successful posting 4 wins during the decade with MC Napier (1984) and Hazard (1986) reaching the semifinals. The 14th Region has not made it out of the quarterfinals since the Bulldogs in 1986.
Two decades before in the 1960s; the 14th produced a 13-10 record reaching 6 state semifinals. Just one win shy of what the region has garnered in the last 50 years, which when you think about it, is disappointing and just downright bad.
1930s (14-9) Hazard (1932) state champions; Hindman (1939) reaches the state championship game; Hazard reaches the state semifinals in (1930 and 1937).
1940s (9-9) Hindman (1943) state champions; Hazard (1947) and Carr Creek (1948) reached the state semifinals.
1950s (17-8) Hazard (1955) and Carr Creek (1956) won state championships. Whitesburg (1951) and Hindman (1952) reached state semifinals.
1960s (13-10) Breathitt County (1961, 1962, 1967); Hazard (1964, 1965); and Lee County (1968) reach the state semifinals.
1970s (2-10) Breathitt County (1970) and Knott County Central (1975).
1980s (4-10) MC Napier (1984) and Hazard (1986) reached the state semifinals.
1990s (2-10) Leslie County (1990) and Knott County Central (1993).
2000s (3-10) Whitesburg (2002); Perry County Central (2004); and Hazard (2008).
2010s (3-10) Knott County Central (2012, 2013) and Perry County Central (2017).
2020s (0-1)
