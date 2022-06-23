Bradford Richard Thomas, age 46, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Monday June 20, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Brad is survived by His Wife; Casandra Nicole Thomas, His Mother; Diane Brewer(John) Dunahoo, Stepmother; Della Thomas(Carl) Noble, Half Brother; Jonathan(Amanda) Thomas, Stepbrothers; John Dunahoo Jr., Ryan (Michelle) Scarberry, Stepsister; Angela(Ben) Gibson, Father-In-Law; Dennis Watkins, Maternal Grandmother; Edna Brewer, Aunts; Eugenia(Charles) Thomas, Mary(HR) Crase, Shelby Jean(Ray) Hatherill, Uncles; Eddie Brewer, Vernon(Dorothy) Brewer Jr., Michael Brewer, Nephew; Zachary Willis, Nieces; Katelyn Gibson, Elizabeth Thomas, Zoey Thomas. He is also survived by a Host of Cousins and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Brad loves reading and writing. He loved History and Football, especially UK Football. Brad was primary caregiver for many years to his beloved brother Jeff.
Brad was preceded in death by his Father; Richard Clay Thomas, Paternal Grandparents; Clay and Thelma Thomas, Maternal Grandfather; Vernon Brewer, and Brother; Jeffrey Clay Thomas.
Funeral Services for Bradford Richard Thomas will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 P.M. with Buddy Johnson officiating. Brad will be laid to rest in the Brewer Family Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky.
