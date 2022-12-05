Bradley Prater, age 89, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday December 3, 2022 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Bradley was born in May 3, 1933 to the late Huey B. And Gertrude Bradley Prater.
Bradley is survived by Two Sons; Delbert Prater of Salyersville, Kentucky, Vinson(Glenda) Prater of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Helen Jean Brown of Hazard, Kentucky, One Brother; Alvin(Carmie) Prater of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Dallas Clemons of Jackson, Kentucky, Louella(Larry) Lain of Indiana, Paulin(Robert) Dobbs of Indiana, Special Nephew; Jeffrey Prater, Special Sister-In-Law; Brenda Klein, A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren.
Bradley was preceded in death by His Parents; Huey B. And Gertrude Bradley Prater, Son; Edward Prater, Sister; Annette Napier, Brothers; Leon Prater, Luther Prater, Everett Prater, Clyde Prater, and Edward Prater.
Funeral Services for Bradley Prater will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky with George Watts officiating. Bradley will be laid to rest in Bud Keith Cemetery in Lambric, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 6, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.