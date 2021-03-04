While floodwaters were receding Monday morning, March 2, many were assessing damages or assisting others who’d suffered loss; however, the folks residing in Lakeside Estates were growing more concerned with each passing hour, as floodwaters continued to rise in Panbowl Lake.
Adding additional angst to the residents living alongside the lake was another matter, one of a geotechnical nature, one of which also concerned city and state officials. Water was discovered streaming through the earthen road-fill embankment separating the swollen North Fork River and flooded Panbowl Lake adjacent to the Jackson Inn, and flowing into the lake.
There was obvious fear that the small stream coming through the embankment might possibly continue to erode the embankment, which would’ve allowed a deluge of the North Fork to add to the rising water in the lake, while also causing HWY 15, which runs along the top of the embankment, to become potentially impassable due to the geotechnical failure.
Mayor Laura Thomas orchestrated a plan to protect the residents at Lakeside Estates, while involving District 10 Highway Department officials, as well as the Kentucky Environmental Response Team. By noon, people living in Lakeside Estates and the trailer park behind the Jackson Inn were being evacuated as a precautionary measure, while north and southbound traffic backed up along KY 15.
So as to better assess the potential risk if the road embankment were to ultimately fail, Mayor Thomas asked the highway department to determine the difference in the elevation of the falling North Fork River and the rising Panbowl Lake, knowing that the lake could not rise any higher than the river. By 2:30 p.m. the highway department survey crew determined the river to only be 1.73 feet (20-3/4”) higher than the lake, giving Mayor Thomas, who’s had her hands full as of late, some relief.
The valuable information revealed that even if the road were to completely give way, Panbowl Lake could not possibly rise any more than 1.73 feet; thus, fears of potential catastrophe subsided. By that time the much-needed elevation difference was determined, Kentucky River Medical Center and Nim Henson Nursing home, both lying adjacent and perilously close to the lake, had already been evacuated.
While many of those living near Panbowl Lake suffered loss due the flood, it could’ve been worse had the embankment failed; however, the geotechnical matter of the road embankment is one that will require additional attention. Later in the afternoon, sandbags were being filled and placed in the created slough as a temporary fix.
Note: Mr. Fugate is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
