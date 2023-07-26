In a special event on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Peach Tree Lane just off Highway 30 East in Jackson, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) partnered with Kentucky Power/AEP to break ground a new 4-bedroom home for Josh and Wilma Combs and the couple’s five children.
The AEP Foundation awarded the HDA a $150,000 grant to be used in flood recovery efforts. That funding will be used to build the Combs’ new home and the remainder will be used to assist in other flood-related projects throughout the area.
Taking part in the ceremony with the Combs family was Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas; Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble; State Representative Chris Fugate; HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds; and Kentucky Power/AEP President and COO Cindy Wiseman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.