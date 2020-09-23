News Release
School Re-entry Update, 2020-2021 School Year
(September 22, 2020) – Attention Students, Parents/Caregivers
At the September meeting, the Breathitt Board of Education voted to approve a Steps to Re-open document and the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education process provided by the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department of Public Health to assist school officials in determining the mode of instruction in the Breathitt County Schools based on the current community incidence rates regularly published by KDPH.
Based on this process, determination of school opening/closure for the following school week (Monday) will be determined by the color level of Breathitt County at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday as shown on the County Incidence Map found at www.kycovid19.ky.gov. In person instruction will begin once Breathitt County is designated as "Yellow" on the County Incidence Map. District officials will notify families every Thursday evening via the One Call system, social media, and the district website regarding the status of school for the following week.
The first notification will be disseminated after 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, September 24, 2020, to notify families of the mode of instruction for the week of September 28. Students who opted to stay on the School Based Virtual (Online) option will continue with the same process that we have followed since the beginning of school.
Decision Information for Students Choosing In-Person Classes:
In-person decision will be made each week
Beginning September 24, 2020, after 8:00 PM and continuing every Thursday after 8:00 PM
Decision will be made based on color code of Incident Map
Group Information for Students Choosing In-Person Classes
Due to the number of students opting for in-person classes, in order to maintain social distancing and other CDC requirements, students attending in-person classes will be split into TWO GROUPS (Blue Days and White Days).
DAYS
In-Person Students
School Based Virtual Students
Monday and Tuesday
Blue Days (Group A)
All Remote Learning. Continue to follow daily schedule for online class meetings.
Wednesday
All Remote Learning. Continue to follow daily schedule for online class meetings.
All Remote Learning. Continue to follow daily schedule for online class meetings.
Thursday and Friday
White Days (Group B)
All Remote Learning. Continue to follow daily schedule for online class meetings.
Also, please understand that the plan is subject to change based upon the recommendations from the Governor’s office and KDE.
Thank you, Phillip Watts
