Breaking News: Associated Press Publishes 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team

Breathitt's William L. Long, II makes 'First-Team' as both an offensive and defensive lineman
"William worked his can off to accomplish that." Casey Allen, OL/DL Coach BHS
"(William Long is) perhaps the best offensive center I have ever seen play at the high school level.” Coach Jon Collins
"William has definitely earned it.” Coach Glen Gross
When William L. Long, II arrived in Breathitt County in the summer of 2019, shortly before the opening of summer practice for the 2019 season, he had some goals. Some of these he achieved while others were sort of ripped from his grasp by a pandemic he could have neither foreseen nor controlled.
Long wanted to contribute to Breathitt’s 4th-titled in program history. He was unable to do that, though the 2019 run is one which will not be forgotten, by neither him nor anyone else bearing the surname, “Long.”
Long also had a goal of playing more games as a Bobcat than he had played as a Tiger. William moved to Breathitt County having started 25-consecutive games at Hopkinsville High School (4A). Getting 26-games in "Bobcat Blue" seemed like close to a "sure-thing," especially with some key components returning in '20 after having played 14-games in '19.
William arrived, in county, having already been selected an Associated Press, First-Team, All-Stater. Long was selected to its offensive line (offensive center) following the 2018 season.
In football circles, the Associated Press All-State football team is the “grand-daddy” of the commonwealth’s post-season teams. For that reason, it is one of the commonwealth’s most prestigious. So William Long’s having gained selection, after his sophomore season at Hoptown, was no small accomplishment.
Still, William Long wanted to do it here...at Breathitt. He wanted to do it as a "Bobcat." Nothing he did in Hopkinsville would be relevant here, in his new home, and among either his new teammates or coaches.
William started 22-consecutive games as a Bobcat. Over that span, the Bobcats were 19-3 overall and 14-0 on The Riverbank.
The pandemic deprived Long his wish to play more games as a Bobcat than he had played as a Tiger. Still, at the end of the ’20 season, William Long had played in 47-consecutive, high school football games. He had started each and every last one of them.
Well yesterday, the Associated Press (AP) revealed a new way for William to justifiably lay claim to being more Bobcat than Tiger. After the publishing of the AP’s 2020 Kentucky All-State Football Team, William Long was left the ability to claim his having made more All-State teams in Breathitt’s “Blue and White” than he had made wearing Hoptown’s “Orange and Black.”
Yesterday, William Long made his second All-State Football, First-Team, as a Bobcat (2019 & 2020) and third for his career (2018, 2019, & 2020). This year (2020) he made First-Team on both sides of the football.
William Long, signed to Centre College where he is projected to play DL for the Colonels, made First-Team both as a defensive lineman and an offensive lineman. Yesterday’s selection to the offensive line makes three, career “First-Team” selections for an offensive lineman who played “offensive center” for all three of those years.
The Colonels tell the Times-Voice, it is doubtful Long will play any center at Centre. Long is expected to be deployed along the Colonels' defensive front in ’21, though whether he is “playing” or “watching” has yet to be determined and is totally up to him.
Still, Long, as an offensive lineman, has had quite a high school career at his three-year home playing for two different teams from two completely different ends of the commonwealth. Since moving to center from left guard, to begin the 2018 season, Long has been widely considered Kentucky High School Football’s definitive player at that critical post.
We reached veteran football coach, Jon Collins, who was on the ’19 Bobcats' staff before moving on at the end of that year’s school term. Coach Collins called Long, “perhaps the best offensive center I have ever seen play at the high school level.”
Coach Collins had an opinion about Long’s defensive prowess. “Ricky Brewer and he are the best two interior defensive linemen, at the high school level of play, I have ever seen. It’s cool they are similarly built and both played for Breathitt,” Collins added. When we asked the long-time, Bobcat former assistant where Long would rank among all-time Bobcats, he told us, “Well, this certainly merits his being mentioned in the conversation.”
Now this year isn’t the first time Long has been singled out for his play along a defensive front, a deployment he only regularly played since transferring to Breathitt. Long was Honorably Mentioned as a defensive lineman, to go along with his First-Team offensive line selection, on the 2019, AP, All-State team.
We reached out to his position coach on the ’20 Breathitt staff, Casey Allen. Allen, himself a former first-teamer along the defensive front, told the newspaper, “I am very proud to say I witnessed it. Will worked his can off to accomplish that. This honor, for him, is well deserved.”
The Times-Voice also contacted his OL position coach from the ’19 staff, Glen Gross, with whom William has remained close. Coach Gross told us, “I think it is awesome. William has definitely earned it.”
We asked William Long if he wanted to comment on the honor. He told us, “I couldn’t have done it without the assistance of a fine coaching staff, and teammates working right there beside me every step of the way. I will never forget my brothers on the ’19 and ’20 teams and can only hope I grow as close to my teammates at Centre as I have been with these guys.”
We asked him if there was anything else. He said, “Yeah, one more thing; I would gladly trade all of my All-State selections to give this community and my school that fourth-title. Just know, I move onto college with only one regret, our not winning it all; especially in ’19 when we had the pieces to get it done.”
Congratulations to William L. Long, II. You have worked hard to promote your community, your school, and the programs for which you have both toiled and played. You have been a credit to both the game of football and to the communities where you have lived. We wish you every success as you go forward from here.