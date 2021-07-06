Breaking News: Booneville, Kentucky! Impaired Woman Exposes Herself in Public

Breaking News: July 6, 2021
Melissa Gail Stepp arrested and charged
Arrest credited to Booneville police officer Tara Roberts
A woman was arrested today in Booneville, Kentucky. She has been accused of being lewd, disorderly, and impaired.
Melissa Gail Stepp was booked into Three Forks Regional Jail after being picked up by Officer Tara Roberts with the Booneville Police Department. She has been charged with Indecent Exposure, 2nd-degree; Public Intoxication under the influence of a controlled substance not alcohol; and Disorderly Conduct in the 2nd degree.
All three offenses would be Class B misdemeanors. All three, were she convicted, would carry a term of imprisonment up to 90 days and/or fines of up to $250.00 per charge according to information the newspaper accessed online.
To be found guilting of Indecent exposure in the second degree Ms. Stepp must have intentionally exposed her genitals under circumstances in which she either knew, or should have known, her conduct would likely cause affront or alarm to a person eighteen (18) years of age or older. KRS §510.150(1). Under (2) of the same statute, the offense (if convicted) would be a B misdemeanor.
To be found guilty of Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excluding Alcohol), Ms. Stepp must have appeared in a public place under the influence of a controlled substance, or other intoxicating substance, excluding alcohol, not therapeutically administered, to the degree she might endanger herself or others or property, or unreasonably annoy people in her vicinity. KRS §510.100(1). Under (2) of the same statute, the offense (if convicted) would be a B misdemeanor.
To be found guilty of Disorderly Conduct in the 2nd Degree it must be determined that Ms. Stepp was in a public place and intended to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, or wantonly create a risk thereof by (a) engaging in fighting or in violent, tumultuous, or threatening behavior; (b) making unreasonable noise; (c) or by her refusing to obey an official order to disperse issued to maintain public safety in dangerous proximity to a fire, hazardous, or physically offensive condition by an act serving no legitimate purpose. KRS §525.060(1)(a)(b)(c). Under (2) of the same statute, the offense (if convicted) would be a B misdemeanor.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.