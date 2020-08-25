Clayhole, Kentucky man, Phillip Lovins, gets 180-month sentence (15 years) in federal plea deal
Phillip Lovins, 61, of Clayhole, Kentucky was sentenced to 180-months in federal prison according to a press-release received at the newspaper. Lovins appeared in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves after having previously pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute Methadone.
The case stems from activity perpetrated in May of 2019 according to the plea agreement. Law enforcement found Lovins in possession of several boxes of ammunition, a 9 mm. pistol, a .270 caliber rifle, and a plastic bag with 100 Methadone, 40 mg tablets.
The statement of fact in support of the plea included an admission from Lovins he had obtained the Methadone from a supplier, on multiple occasions, and sold the pills to others. Lovins admitted to being a convicted felon which prohibited his possessing a firearm under both federal and state law. Lovins had pled guilty to these offenses in February of 2020 and has been in custody awaiting sentencing.
The prior convictions rendering him infamous and denying him a right to bear arms stemmed from convictions in May of 2015. In 2015, Lovins was convicted of four counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. These five prior convictions were entered in Breathitt County Circuit Court.
The release indicates federally sentenced individuals are required to serve 85-percent of the imposed prison sentence before being eligible for release. Upon his release, again according to the information received directly from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Lovins will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.
The announcement of the case’s resolution was made by Robert M. Duncan, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police; and Rich Storm, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. The joint investigation was directed by the ATF, KSP, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Times-Voice reached out to the wife of Mr. Lovins seeking comment from the family. The wife’s commentary was a succinct, “No comment."
