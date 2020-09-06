Breathitt’s William Long selected one of Kentucky’s top-100 football players
Panel of 63-Kentucky high school football coaches believe Long among the top 0.0075% of the commonwealth’s players
Breathitt’s William Long, in an article appearing two-hours ago in the Lexington Herald-Leader, has been selected one of Kentucky’s top-100 football players. One of the commonwealth’s most widely circulated newspapers reports paneling 63 Kentucky, high school football coaches to determine the players selected. These coaches listed the top football players, regardless of classification in which the players competed, in the entire commonwealth.
William Long was the only offensive center listed among the commonwealth’s top-100 players. He and Sebastian Lawrence from Murray High School were the only two defensive linemen we saw among the listed players principally deployed at the nose or nose-guard position.
The Times-Voice would note that according to KHSAA’s published statistics found online, there are 13,271-young men who play football in Kentucky among its 223-teams. Being listed among the top-100 would make the selected player in the top 0.0075% of high school footballers in Kentucky.
That is quite an accomplishment. How many of us can say we have ever been among the top 0.0075% of anything?
We reached William Long at his home, Sunday morning, and he was completely unaware of his having been selected. William told the Times-Voice, “To be mentioned with the names on that list is humbling. I have known many of those guys for years and our relationships go back to our having competed together as brothers for Team Kentucky Future Stars in middle school. I earnestly believe there are some Breathitt County Bobcats on whom the panel missed who deserved inclusion.”
Long went on to tell us, “Living in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, it can be hard to get the word out about players. To me, this award is really to be shared with my brothers along Breathitt’s ‘Big Blue Wave,’ the entire roster of Bobcats, the coaching staff at BHS, and the fans who pack the Riverbank on Friday nights. Without all of those people, I would be nothing. They have made me. I owe everything to my family and to them.”
This is the second consecutive year Breathitt County has had a player make this list. Charles Andrew Collins, RB, was listed on the 2019, preseason, list of top-100 players.
