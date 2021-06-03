Breaking News: Breathitt School District Receives Huge Grant

General Assembly authorizes 9-million dollar grant
Money will construct, repair, and renovate property damaged by Flood
"Our Board began advocating, on day one, for our students.” Phillip Watts, School Superintendent
“Success in no accident. It is hard work,..." Board Chair Rushelle Hamilton quoting Pelé
There was a press conference at the Breathitt High School on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The press conference was scheduled for 12:15 PM.
The Times-Voice wandered over early, around 11:45 AM or so, to see if we couldn’t finesse out of Phillip Watts, Breathitt County Schools’ District Superintendent, any salient details. Phillip was a stone wall.
“Fletcher, press conference is at 12:15 PM. You will have to find out then. Look forward to seeing you there.”
That’s when I knew. That was the moment.
That is when I was “tipped off," if you will, that this was going to be big news. This was to be far from the "run of the mill" press conference. As events unfolded, I wasn’t at all disappointed.
The Breathitt County School District was notified on June 2, 2021, that House Bill 405 (HB405) of the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly had authorized the School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) to grant the Breathitt School District the sum of $9,600,572.00. The funds were to be allocated specifically for construction, repair, or renovation of certain designated facilities.
Those facilities, and the amounts pledged by way of the SFCC grant, were announced as follows: Breathitt Area Technology Center ($6,896,172.00), the BHS Bobcat Den or Field-house ($1,760,000.00), the Breathitt County Training Facility ($456,000.00), and the Breathitt County High School Art Room in the Coliseum ($488,400.00). The SFCC projected the funds would be available to the district by July 15, 2021.
Upon receiving grant notification, Mr. Watts released a statement. “In the aftermath of the flooding that devastated our community in February, we immediately began discussing how we would ever be be able to restore our campus. Our Board began advocating, on day one, for our students.”
Mr. Watts continued, “An outpouring of help and support has resulted from this advocacy. This help and support will be instrumental in our rebuilding process.”
“We are humbled and blessed by the support received from the General Assembly and the SFCC and by the hard work and dedication of our employees who completed the documentation and application process. This grant will help us address our district’s immediate need to construct, repair, and renovate these facilities which are used by our students everyday. We cannot sufficiently thank everyone involved for this opportunity to create better learning environments for our students.”
Board Chairperson, Ruschelle Hamilton, quoting the former Brazilian soccer international superstar, Pelé, added “Success in no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing.” Ms. Hamilton continued, “We are well on our way to reaching the goals and dreams we have set forth for our district as we continue to climb our hill of success.”
“On behalf of my fellow board members, we want to thank each of you, Mr. Watts, and our Breathitt County administrators, teachers, staff, students, parents, and our constituents. Thank you for believing in us, our dreams, and our vision for this district.”
Chairperson Hamilton concluded, “The hard work, determination, and love that we all have for what we are doing has allowed us to stand here today to accept this generous grant. Thank you to everyone who helped get us this far."
"This grant money is a great blessing for Breathitt County schools and this community. We are so excited for the opportunity this money will provide as we reinvest in our students.”