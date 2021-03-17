Noble and Herald seek additional aid from FEMA
Damages being assessed from the Flood of 2021
Representative Wesley sets us up with opportunity to make our case
Judge Jeff Noble and Magistrate Roy Darrell Herald traveled to Frankfort today (March 17, 2021). The purpose was to assist the assessment of eligibility for Breathitt County’s being declared a natural disaster area, post-Flood of 2021.
The pair had a sit-down with Kandie Adkinson, the Administrative Section Supervisor in the Secretary of State’s office. They went over Breathitt County surveys and census numbers to see what, if anything additional, the county could receive in funding from FEMA. FEMA is an acronym for “Federal Emergency Management Agency.”
The entire “sit-down” was arranged for Judge Noble and Magistrate Herald by Representative Bill Wesley. Wesley has been the point man and instrumental in the effort for disaster relief for our county and its citizens.
We would like to thank Jessica Butler, the GM and Editor of both The Booneville Sentinel and The Beattyville Enterprise for the informational “head’s up” and the photograph she provided to us. This is a developing story.
