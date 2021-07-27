FIRE ALERT!
For the second consecutive day, a fire has broken out in the Breathitt area. This fire is being reported as being in the area of the junction of McZachary Drive and Redneck Road. Both the Jackson and Quicksand Fire Departments have been dispatched.
According to information we have been able to glean from first-responders, a trailer actually located on Rabbit Hunter Lane appears to be on fire. Dispatch received a call just shortly after nine o’clock in the morning with an actual report time of 09:01:26.
This is a developing story. Check back with us later today, or in the print edition tomorrow for additional detail.
