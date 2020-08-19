Faces a variety of drug-related charges!
Former Sheriff, Ray Clemons, is not having the greatest of weeks. The Kentucky State Auditor’s report has just been released blasting his former department’s handling of financial matters and now a little more “rain” has fallen in regards to his personal and familial affairs.
Ray Clemons’ daughter, Crystal Southwood, was arrested early this morning (12:15 am) for a variety of charges. Southwood now faces prosecution for trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st-offense (Heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd-degree (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an unlawful substance, 1st-degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to online research conducted by the Times-Voice, the trafficking charge is a class C felony which requires, because the substance is alleged to be heroin, 50% of any imposed sentence being served before Southwood would be eligible for “shock probation.” The possession of a controlled substance is a felony offense and may be a class D felony depending on the substance possessed. The charging instrument declined to list what that substance was.
Both the “operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an unlawful substance” and the “possession of drug paraphernalia” charges appear to be misdemeanors. Misdemeanor offenses can't impose a sentence, either in jail or on probation, in excess of 11 months and 29 days.
The significance of this stems back to the decade of the 90s. Many of you recall then Sheriff Clemons was convicted of charges of covering up alleged marijuana sales of his daughter and his son-in-law. The charges, back then, were indicted in federal court and were “concealing and failing to report marijuana activities.” Sheriff Clemons was convicted of the charges and sentenced to serve a year and a day in federal prison.
His conviction and federal prison service didn’t stop his being re-elected Sheriff upon his release. The Times-Voice would remind readers that people in America are presumed innocent of all charges until their guilty is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. While reporting Ms. Southwood’s being charged, we at the newspaper, and all of you reading this, should presume she is innocent of these charges until such time as she gets the opportunity to defend them.
