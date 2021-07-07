Jackson, Kentucky: July 7, 2021
Dennis Combs in custody
“The suspect turned on me with a knife…” Chief Brian Haddix, Breathitt PD
What began as a routine traffic stop turned into something quite different. Chief Brian Haddix reported to the Jackson Times-Voice he encountered more excitement today than he expected.
“I turned on a black Saturn operated by Dennis Combs of Jackson,” Haddix told the newspaper. “Mr. Combs ran a stop sign for which I initiated the stop of his vehicle.”
Chief Haddix continued, “As I approached the car, Mr. Combs started digging in his vehicle’s console. When Combs turned toward me, I saw he was wielding a knife.”
“I drew my firearm and ordered him to drop the knife. Then I effectuated his arrest.”
Chief Haddix told the Times-Voice, Mr. Combs had outstanding probation violation warrants in need of being served on him and from which he had been evading service. In addition to those warrants, there were other warrants he had also been evading together with some additional traffic offenses.
Mr. Combs will be transported to Three Forks Regional Jail to await a court date. It is imagined, then and there, Mr. Combs will have ample opportunity to resolve his several pending issues.
“That is exactly why policemen have to be cautious in making and investigating traffic stops," Chief Haddix explained. "This began very benignly; just a guy running a stop sign. Then, in an instant, it turned into something quite different.”
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
